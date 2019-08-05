Hind Syntex Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Intimation Of Board Meeting & Closure Of Trading Window.

HIND SYNTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve HIND SYNTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alias, to consider and approve The Un-audited financial Results and Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30th June, 2019

Pdf Link: Hind Syntex Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Intimation Of Board Meeting & Closure Of Trading Window.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Hind Syntex Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.