Pursuant to Section 108 of Companies Act 2013 Regulation 30 and Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are enclosing herewith the following for the Financial Year 2018-19:

1Notice of the 60th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 30th August 2019 at Nehru Centre Auditorium Dr. Annie Besant Road Worli Mumbai -400018 at 3:00 p.m



2Annual Report for Financial Year 2018-19



The aforesaid documents are being dispatched to all eligible shareholders and are also available on the website of the company at www.hindalco.com

Pdf Link: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

