The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company on August 05, 2019 has granted 30,000 stock options to an employee of subsidiary company at a price of Rs.592.05 each under Hinduja Global Solutions Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2008. Each option granted gives right to be allotted one fully paid-up equity share of the Company in accordance with said Plan, pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 27, 2008.

Pdf Link: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Grant Of Stock Options

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com