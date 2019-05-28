Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We refer to our letter dated May 18, 2019 whereby we had informed that at the meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) held on May 18, 2019, the Board has recommended for the approval of the members of the Company, the re-appointment of Mr. Rajendra P. Chitale and Mr. Rangan Mohan as Independent Directors for the second term of five consecutive years from July 03, 2019 to July 02, 2024 (both days inclusive) and that approval of the members is being sought (including e-voting ) via postal ballot process.



This is to inform that Mr. Rajendra P. Chitale and Mr. Rangan Mohan, Independent Directors have now intimated to the Company that they are not seeking re-appointment as Independent Directors for second term of consecutive five years. In view of this, the Board has decided to withdraw the Postal Ballot Notice dated May 18, 2019 proposing the resolutions for re-appointment of Mr. Rajendra P. Chitale and Mr. Rangan Mohan as Independent Directors. Consequently, the Company will not be sending Postal Ballot Notice to the members and the Calendar of main events for Postal Ballot intimated vide our letter dated May 18, 2019 stands withdrawn.



