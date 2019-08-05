Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today (meeting commenced at 5:50 p.m. and concluded at 7:55 p.m.) have approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



The Board of Directors have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.2.50 per share (25% on the par value of Rs.10/- per share) for the Financial Year 2019-20. We have vide our letter dated July 27, 2019 informed that in the event of declaration of interim dividend, August 14, 2019 would be the Record Date for determining the members who would be entitled for the said dividend (this Record Date has been approved by the Board of Directors). The said Dividend will be paid on August 27, 2019.



