Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 5, 2019 have declared Interim Dividend of Rs.2.50 per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2019-20. The said Dividend will be paid on August 27, 2019

Pdf Link: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Record Date For Interim Dividend 2019-20

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com