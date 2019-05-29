Hindustan Appliances Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions On Standalone Basis Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed details of related party transactions on Standalone basis for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Please take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Hindustan Appliances Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions On Standalone Basis Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Hindustan Appliances Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor