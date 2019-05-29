Hindustan Composites Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith disclosure of related party transactions on a consolidated basis in accordance with the applicable accounting standards for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Published on May 29, 2019
