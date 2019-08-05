Hindustan Composites Ltd. - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Notice of 55th Annual General meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 29th August, 2019 at 11.30 a.m. at Hall of Harmony, Nehru Centre, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018.

Published on August 05, 2019
Hindustan Composites Ltd

