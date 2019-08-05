With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the 55th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 29th August, 2019 at 11.30 a.m. at Hall of Harmony, Nehru Centre, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018. The notice in this connection is being dispatched to the members.



Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Friday, 23rd August, 2019 to Thursday, 29th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 55th AGM and payment of dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2019, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



It is also notified that the divided for the year ended 31st March, 2019 will be paid to those shareholders whose names stand on the Register of Members as on the cut- off date i.e. Thursday, 22nd August, 2019.





Pdf Link: Hindustan Composites Ltd. - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com