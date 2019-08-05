Hindustan Composites Ltd. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the notice of 55th Annual General Meeting along with the copy of Annual Report for the financial year 2018-19.



The 55th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 29th August, 2019 at Hall of Harmony, Nehru Centre, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018 at 11:30 a.m.



The same is being dispatched to the shareholders of the Company by the permitted mode(s).



The same is also available on the website of the Company i.e. at www.hindcompo.com and on the website ofCDSL i.e. at www.evotingindia.com.



Kindly take the above on your record.



