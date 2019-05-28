Hindustan Copper Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Hindustan Copper Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended payment of dividend for financial year 2018-19 @ Re. 0.52 per share of the face value of Rs. 5 each for approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The date of payment of dividend shall be intimated after approval of dividend in the AGM separately.

Pdf Link: Hindustan Copper Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Hindustan Copper Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.