Hindustan Copper Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended payment of dividend for financial year 2018-19 @ Re. 0.52 per share of the face value of Rs. 5 each for approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The date of payment of dividend shall be intimated after approval of dividend in the AGM separately.



Pdf Link: Hindustan Copper Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com