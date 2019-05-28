The Board of Directors of Hindustan Copper Ltd. in its meeting held on 28.5.2019 has decided as follows:



(i) The Board has recommended enhancement in the borrowing limit,



(ii) The Board has approved the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2019, Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31st March 2019 together with Corporate Information, Significant Accounting Policies, Notes forming part of the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit & Loss and General Notes on Accounts (Standalone & Consolidated) thereon,



(iii) The Board has recommended payment of dividend for financial year 2018-19 @ Re.0.52 per share of the face value of Rs.5 each for approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The date of payment of dividend shall be intimated after approval of dividend in the AGM separately.

Pdf Link: Hindustan Copper Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

