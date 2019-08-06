Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that



Mr. Jehangir H. C. Jehangir (DIN No. 00001451) and Mr. Richard Koszarek (DIN No. 00740800) are re-appointed as Independent Directors for second term for five years with effect fromAugust 07, 2019 and August 14, 2019 respectively by passing Special resolutions at Annual General Meeting held on August 05, 2019 and the said Directors are not debarred from holding the office of Director pursuant to any SEBI order or any other such authority.



Mr. Navroze Marshall (DIN 0085754) who was appointed as an Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company with effect from May 21, 2019 who held office upto the date of the annual general meeting held on August 5, 2019, was confirmed as an Independent Director of the Company not liable to retire by rotation for a term of five years w.e.f. May 21, 2019 to May 20, 2024.



Pdf Link: Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

