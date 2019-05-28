Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Please Find enclosed intimation letter dated 28th May, 2019 received from our RTA-Satellite
Corporate services Private Limited, Mumbai-400072, providing information regarding loss
of Share Certificate(s) and issue of duplicate Share Certificate(s) to the shareholder of the
company.
This information is being submitted Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing
Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd

