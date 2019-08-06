Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting conducted pursuantto
the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the
Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended by
Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015 and
voting through ballot paper at the 37! Annual General Meeting of Hindustan
Hardy Limited (formerly Hindustan Hardy Spicer Limited) held at Plot No C-12,
M.LD.C. Area, Ambad, Nashik - 422 010 on Monday, August05, 2019 at 2.30 p.m..
Pdf Link:
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report
Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com