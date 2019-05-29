We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29th May, 2019 have taken inter alia the following decision:-



To approve the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 in the prescribed format in terms of requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Hindustan Motors Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com