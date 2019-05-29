Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend @ Rs. 1.00 per equity share (10% per Equity Share) for the financial year 2018-19 subject to approval of the Shareholders.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com