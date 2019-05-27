Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Our letter dated 3rd December, 2018 and in compliance with Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations, kindly find enclosed herewith a copy of the advertisement published on
27th May, 2019 in Newspapers.

Pdf Link: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Hindustan Unilever Ltd

