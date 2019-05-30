Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the Regulation 23(9) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith the disclosure of Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis, in the format specified in the relevant accounting standards for the financial year 2018-19.

You are requested to kindly take the above information on record.

Pdf Link: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
