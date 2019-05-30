Pursuant to the Regulation 23(9) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith the disclosure of Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis, in the format specified in the relevant accounting standards for the financial year 2018-19.



You are requested to kindly take the above information on record.



Pdf Link: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com