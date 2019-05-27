Hindustan Wires Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

In terms of Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 27/05/2019 at 4:45 P.M. and concluded at 5:15 P.M. considered & approved the following :

1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and for the year ended 31/03/2019.
2. The Board of Directors did not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year ended 31/03/2019
Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, we enclose the following :

a. A copy of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and for the year ended 31/03/2019.

b. Audit Report on the Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2019.

Further we declare that the Report of Auditors are with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31/03/2019.

Pdf Link: Hindustan Wires Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Hindustan Wires Ltd

