Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd - Appointment Of M/S NSBP & Co., Chartered Accountants As Internal Auditors For The Financial Year 2019-20 In The Subsidiary Company Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited.

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the subsidiary company Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited in their meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019 has approved the appointment of M/s NSBP & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors for the financial year 2019-20

