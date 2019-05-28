Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019 has approved the appointment of M/s. NSBP & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2019-20.

Pdf Link: Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd - Appointment Of M/S. NSBP & Co., Chartered Accountants As Internal Auditors For The Financial Year 2019-20.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com