Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 has approved the Audited financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



Accordingly, please find enclosed herewith the following:



1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results-Standalone and Consolidated.



3. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016 with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion.



In order to conserve the resources, the Board of Directors has decided not to pay dividend to Equity and Redeemable Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Preference shareholders for the financial year 2018-19



