Please note that Board of Directors has approved Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year and the quarter ended 31st March, 2019 in its meeting held on Thursday on 30th May, 2019.

Further, please find enclosed herewith following,

1. Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year and the quarter ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Unmodified Audit Report of statutory auditors of the Company on above results.

3. A statement of assets and liabilities as on 31st March, 2019.

4. A declaration pursuant to amended regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Hira Automobiles Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com