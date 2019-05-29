HMT LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Repatriation of Smt. Shashi B. Srivastava, IDAS (1989), Director (Finance), HMT Limited to her parent cadre

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
HMT Ltd

