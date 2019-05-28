Honda Siel Power Products Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 10.00/- per equity share of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019



The said dividend shall be paid to the shareholders on September 04, 2019.

Pdf Link: Honda Siel Power Products Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com