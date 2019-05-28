Honda Siel Power Products Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Honda Siel Power Products Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 10.00/- per equity share of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019

The said dividend shall be paid to the shareholders on September 04, 2019.

Pdf Link: Honda Siel Power Products Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd

