Honda Siel Power Products Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2019,

1. recommended Final Dividend of 10.00 per equity share.

2. Recommendation for re-appointment of Ms. Alka M. Bharucha as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. September 15, 2019.

