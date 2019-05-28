Honda Siel Power Products Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2019,
1. recommended Final Dividend of 10.00 per equity share.
2. Recommendation for re-appointment of Ms. Alka M. Bharucha as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. September 15, 2019.

