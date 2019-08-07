In continuation to our letter dated July 08, 2019, 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on August 07, 2019 and the businesses mentioned in the Notice dated May 28, 2019 were transacted.



In this regard, please find enclosed summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30, Part-A of Schedule -III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations as Annexure - I

Pdf Link: Honda Siel Power Products Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com