This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27.05.2019, interalia, has transacted the following business:



1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.



2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the FY 2018-19.



3. Appointment of Internal Auditors for FY 2019-20.



Time of Commencement of the Meeting: 5.30 p.m.



Time of Conclusion of the Meeting: 8.15 p.m.



Pdf Link: Hotel Rugby Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com