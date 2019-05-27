Hotel Rugby Ltd. - Submission Of Documents Under Regulation 33 For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

As required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), we are enclosing herewith following documents for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 for your reference and records.

1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.
2. Audit Report.
3. Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications.

Published on May 27, 2019
