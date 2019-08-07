Housing & Urban Development Cor [Hu - Compliances-Reg. 50 (3) - Board Meeting Intimation

In compliance of Clause 50 (2) & (3) of Chapter V of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we hereby wish to inform that the Committee of Board in its meeting proposed to be held on 13th August, 2019 proposes to approve issue/allotment of Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative Taxable Bonds in the nature of debentures of face value of Rs.10,00,000 each (Series-D 2019) aggregating upto Rs. 1,500 crore on private placement basis, as per the details attached.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com