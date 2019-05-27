Housing & Urban Development Cor [Hu - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

In compliance of Regulation 52(5) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Certificate received from following Debenture Trustees:
1. SBICAP Trustee Company Limited
2. Axis Trustee Services Limited

Pdf Link: Housing & Urban Development Cor [Hu - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
