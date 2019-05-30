Housing & Urban Development Cor [Hu - Compliances-Reg. 57 (2) - Undertaking that documents & intimation submitted to Debenture trustee

Pursuant to Regulation 57(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 2015, it is stated that all the documents and intimations required to be submitted ,for the financial year 2018-2019 to Debenture Trustees in terms of Trust Deed and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities)Regulations, 2008 have been complied with.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com