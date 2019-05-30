Hov Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to the above regulations, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019 has appointed Mr. Vikram Negi, Whole Time Director as Chairman of the Company, effective May 30, 2019.

Kindly take the above on record.



