It is hereby intimated to you that Ms. Ekta Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, has resigned from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 31.05.2019 and Ms. Disha Agarwal, Company Secretary of the Company, is appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 01.06.2019.



So you are kindly requested to remove the name of Ms. Ekta Jain and add name of Ms. Disha Agarwal as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company in your record.



The details under Regulations 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are given in the enclosed Annexures.



Pdf Link: Howard Hotels Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

