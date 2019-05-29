It is hereby intimated to you that M/s Chirag Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants be and is hereby re-appointed as Internal Auditor of the company for the F.Y. 2019-2020.



So you are kindly requested to take note of the same in your record.



Pdf Link: Howard Hotels Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com