HRB FLORICULTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that 116th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office inter alia to consider and approve:



1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon.



2. Day, date, time, venue and notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and matters connected therewith.



3. Boards Report along with its annexure for the Financial Year 2018-19.



Further, in continuation with intimation dated 29.06.2019, this is to inform you that the Trading Window of the Company for trading in the shares of the Company has remain closed for all designated persons, their immediate relatives and other connected person (s) from 1st July, 2019 and will continue to remain closed till 15th August, 2019.



Pdf Link: Hrb Floriculture Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of 116Th Board Meeting Of The Company And Continuance Of Closure Of Trading Window.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com