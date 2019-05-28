Hrb Floriculture Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company in its 114th meeting held on Tuesday, the 28th day of May, 2019 approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and took on record the Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: Hrb Floriculture Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Published on May 28, 2019
