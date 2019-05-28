HSIL LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

This is to inform that the management of HSIL Limited would be participating in the Global Investors/Corporate Equity Conference - TRINITY India - 2019 organised by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt Ltd, to be held at Hotel Trident, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on 30th May, 2019.

The investors presentation dated December, 2018, already has been uploaded in our HSIL corporate website (www.hindwarehomes.com) under Investors Section.

You are requested to take this information on records.

Published on May 28, 2019
