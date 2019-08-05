HSIL LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in furtherance to our letter dated 27th June, 2019, we would like to inform you that Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench has issued the certified copy of the order sanctioning the scheme of arrangement between HSIL Limited (Transferor Company), Somany Home Innovation Limited (Transferee Company 1) and Brilloca Limited (Transferee Company 2) and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Scheme).

Pursuant to Clause 14.1(b) of the Scheme, the Transferor Company, Transferee Company 1 and Transferee Company 2 have filed a certified copy of the said order with the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata on 5th August, 2019.

The certified copy of the order, duly issued by Honble NCLT, Kolkata Bench, is attached herewith for your information.

