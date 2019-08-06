HSIL LTD. - Investors Conference On 8Th August, 2019

This is to inform that the management of HSIL Limited would be participating in the Emkay Confluence (Ideas for Tomorrow) Conference organised by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., to be held at Hotel Trident Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, INDIA on 8th August, 2019.

The investors presentation dated December, 2018, already has been uploaded in our HSIL corporate website (www.hindwarehomes.com) under Investors Section.
You are requested to take this information on records.

Published on August 06, 2019
