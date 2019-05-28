Hubtown Ltd. - Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (The SEBI Listing Regulations)

We write to inform you pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (the SEBI Listing Regulations) that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019, transacted the following business:Financials i. approved pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, the Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019; and the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2018.ii. Copies of the said results alongwith the Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors together with statements showing impact of audit qualifications for the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results are enclosed as Annexure - I and the same are being uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.hubtown.co.in.

iii. The Audited Consolidated Financial Results will also be published in the newspapers, in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 (1) (b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.



