Humming Bird Education Ltd - Proceedings Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company

With reference to the subject matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are herewith enclosing the summary of the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Saturday, 25th May, 2019 at 12:30 P. M. At the Unit No. 705, 7th Floor, GD ITL Tower, Netaji Subhash Place, Delhi-110034.

Pdf Link: Humming Bird Education Ltd - Proceedings Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
