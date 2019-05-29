Hypersoft Technologies Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to the cited subject, we submit that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 have inter-alia, considered and approved the following:



1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith, along with the Audit Report with unmodified opinion in compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015



We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.



