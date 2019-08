Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the voting results together with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on e-voting/poll in respect of the business transacted at the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5th August, 2019.

Pdf Link: I G Petrochemicals Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com