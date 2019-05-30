The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 30th May, 2019 have approved the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information as per the SEBI notification dated 31 December, 2018

Pdf Link: Ib Infotech Enterprises Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com