ICDS LTD. - Compliances-Reg.24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance

Compliances-Reg.24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance Certificate issued by Practicing Company Secretary for the year ended 31-March-2019.

Pdf Link: ICDS LTD. - Compliances-Reg.24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
ICDS Ltd

