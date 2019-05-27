Icici Bank Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Schedule III And Regulation 46 (2) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Enclosed, please find the schedule of the institutional investor(s) / analyst(s) meet held in Mumbai on May 24, 2019. The details of the same are also available on the Banks website www.icicibank.com

You are requested to take note of above and arrange to bring it to the notice of all concerned.

Published on May 27, 2019
