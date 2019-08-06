Icici Home Finance Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

With reference to our letter SEC/BSE/ORS/451/2019-20 dated August 1, 2019, we wish to inform that the Members of the Committee of Executives of ICICI Home Finance Company Limited have at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, approved 3rd tranche of allotment of 2390 nos. Unsecured, Redeemable, Senior Bonds in the nature of Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures (MLDs) of face value of ? 5,00,000/- each issued at par aggregating to ? 1,195.0 million on private placement basis.



We request you to kindly take the same on record.



